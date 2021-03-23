Sandra “Sandy” L. O’Malley, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” L. O’Malley, 73, of Southington, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic – Marymount Hospital.



She was born April 12, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clifford Elmer and Rebecca Louise (Arrowood) Morgan.



On February 17, 1968, she married Dennis O’Malley and they shared fifty-three years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



She was a 1965 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and retired as a technician at Delphi Packard after 34 years of service.

Sandy belonged to multiple quilting clubs and donated blankets to charities and veterans. She also was a member of Red Hats.

Sandy enjoyed sewing, reading, animals, especially her cat Elsa. She loved talking to everyone, but most of all she was crazy about her grandkids.



She is survived by her husband, Dennis O’Malley of Southington, OH; son, Brian (Lori) O’Malley of Girard, Ohio; daughter, Shawn O’Malley of South Carolina; siblings, James (Sheila) Morgan of Vienna, Ohio, Clifford “Skip” (Linda) Morgan, Larry Morgan, Louise Morgan, Terry (Lisa) Morgan all of Warren, Ohio and Crystal McCormick of South Carolina and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Yoho, Megan, Sloan, Patrick and Allessaundra O’Malley.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Private Services will be held.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



A special thanks goes to the staff at the Cleveland Clinic for the care they gave to her throughout her lifetime.



The family requests any material contributions be made to the Cleveland Clinic.

