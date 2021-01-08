Sandra Rose Winand, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Rose Winand, 55, of Southington, Ohio died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 1, 1965, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Edward Sherbourne and Rose Marie (Kovach) Sherbourne.
Sandra was employed at Gervelis Law Firm in Canfield.
She loved boating at Mosquito Lake and playing the slot machines. She was a devoted mom to her pets, Piddles her dog and Smokey her cat.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rick A. Winand of Southington, Ohio; mother, Rose M. Sherbourne of Southington, Ohio; her brother, George (Cheryl) Sherbourne of Southington, her sisters, Mary Sherbourne of Antrim, New Hampshire and Barbara Sherbourne of Pataskala, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Edward Sherbourne.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
