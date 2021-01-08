Sandra Rose Winand, Southington, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joseph A. "Ardie" Emerine, of Champion, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, due to complications following pneumonia.

He was born in Warren, Ohio to Joseph and Fannie (Ashland) Emerine on December 2, 1935.

Ardie lived his entire life in Champion and took great pride in his community. He graduated in 1953 from Champion High School where he was an outstanding athlete with five varsity letters and was given many all-league and all-county honors in basketball and baseball. He was inducted into the Champion Alumni Association Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

He served two years in Germany while in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1960.

In 1961 he married the former Janet A. Miller of Champion and they raised three children: daughter, Laurie-Jo (Michael) Miller and sons, Brad and Doug (Jolyn) Emerine. They also have four living grandsons, Ryan Miller (Sara) of Irvine, California, Chris Miller of South Bend, Indiana, Parker Emerine of Newark, Ohio and Nathan Emerine and granddaughters, Nicole and Natalie Emerine.

He was a member of Champion Christian Church where he served in various capacities including several Diaconate terms. He was named an Honorary Lifetime Diaconate in 2009.

Ardie enjoyed golf in his younger years but always found his family to be foremost in his life. He found great pleasure in family events, family vacations and backyard fun. He also enjoyed gardening and was very attentive to his roses, flowers, plants and general landscaping.

He was a Champion businessman for 27 years before retiring in 1988. He was elected Champion Township Trustee in 1975 and retired after completing his fifth four-year term in 1995. During that period, he and his fellow trustees accomplished many advancements. A full time police department was established as was the EMT service of the Champion Township Fire Department. He was instrumental in the erection of the Cemetery Chapel at Champion Township Cemetery of which he took great pride.

In addition to his family members, he also leaves a sister, Pat Morell of Hubbard and a brother, Rick Emerine (Charlene) of Boynton Beach, Florida and many nieces and nephews.