WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Louise Williams, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born June 13, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Eugene Williams, Sr. and the late Helen Louise (Henry) Williams.

Sandra worked for Warren City Schools for many years as a crossing guard.

She loved to play the lottery, bingo and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She is survived by her daughter, April Hether; sisters, Renee Allen and Violet Liguras both of Warren, Ohio; and grandson, Jaxson, whom she loved very much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Eugene Williams, Jr.

Private services will be held for family at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.