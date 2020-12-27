Sandra Lee Dray, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Dray, 79, of Warren, Ohio died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 8, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd and the late Mary Rechedy Dray.

She was a graduate of Cortland High School.

She was member of the Champion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed searching genealogy, history and traveling.

Sandra was employed as a Waitress for many years and she formerly worked for United Telephone Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Robert) Smith of Cortland, Ohio; son, James Lang of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Joann (Richard) Johnson of Dayton, Ohio; brother, William “Bill” (Linda) Dray of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and three grandchildren, Michael, Phillip and Brooke Smith.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother and one brother, Robert Dray.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

