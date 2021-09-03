Sandra L. Wiggins, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our Heavenly Father received Sandy into the kingdom of heaven on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer.



Born in Warren, Ohio where she lived all her life, Sandy was a graduate of Warren Reserve High School in 1968.

She was homemaker that was known for her red hair, long nails and large collection of cow figurines. She loved spending time every fall in Cook’s Forest with her family. Sandy was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi where she served as an officer many times. She was a lover of crafting and playing the slots in Las Vegas as well as spending time with her life-long friends JoAnn Hineman and Pam Lopp, both of whom gave her much comfort in final days.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years of marriage, Donald Jay Wiggins; her daughter, Jennifer (Wiggins) Williams (Eric); and two grandchildren, Sara and Connor Williams of Wooster, Ohio and her brother, David (Toni) of Champion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew J. Pankovich and Clarabelle “Toots”(Herst) Pankovich.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Carl Hall Funeral Home.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Ben Reed will officiate.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

