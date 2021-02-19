Sandra L. Stevens, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Stevens, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



She was born February 6, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Pritchard and the late Lillian (Taylor) Pritchard.



On July 15, 1967, Sandra married Warren Stevens. They have shared fifty-three years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



She was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and graduated in 1959 from the Trumbull School of Nursing, where she served as secretary of her class. Furthering her education, she attended Case Western Reserve and Kent State University.

Sandra worked for University Hospital for five years, but retired from St. Joseph/Mercy Health Hospital after many years of service.



Sandra was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church, where she served as deaconess and a member of the SOC.

She was a former teacher at the Trumbull School of Nursing.

Sandra loved counted cross stitch, gardening, cooking, but baking cookies was her favorite. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her loving husband, Warren B. Stevens of Warren, OH; children, Cynthia Bokesch of Youngstown, Ohio, Eric (Michelle) Stevens of Howland, Ohio and William (Andrea) Stevens of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild and one great-granddaughter.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Pykare.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Champion Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Stephen Stelle will officiate.



Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



In lieu of flowers,the family requests any material contributions be made to the Champion Presbyterian Church, in her memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



