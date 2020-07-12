Sandra L. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Allen Hoffman of Warren, Ohio, formally of Southington, Ohio, died at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born September 13, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Fred Allen and Gladys Rupert Allen.

Sandy married Ronald Hoffman on August 26,1955 and together they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

Mrs. Hoffman was a 1955 graduate of Chalker High School and was employed as a Assembler at Packard Electric for 30 years.

Sandy volunteered her time and shared her talents with the local Easter Seals Chapter for 15 years.

She had a passion to bake, especially her delicious chocolate chip cookies. Over the years Sandra collected beautiful Hummel figurines.

Her vivacious personality and zest for life will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hoffman of Warren, Ohio; a son, Richard (Darlene) Hoffman; two granddaughters, Jennifer Hoffman and Melissa Hoffman; a sister, Janet (George) Modro of Southington, Ohio and two sisters-in-law, Joan Hickox and Madeline Hoffman.

Mrs. Hoffman was sadly preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Hoffman Callow in 2002; her parents; a sister-in-law, Carol Hoffman and three brothers-in-law, Frank and Austin Hoffman and Bob Hickox.

Per Sandra’s request there will be no service or calling hours.

Cremation has taken place.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.