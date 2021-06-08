Sandra Kay Quinby, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay Quinby, 74, of Southington, died late Monday evening, June 7, 2021, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, at the Windsor House Nursing Center in Champion.



She was born October 6, 1946 in Warren, the daughter of Bert M. and Muriel (Waddell) Kovack.



Sandy was a 1964 graduate of Chalker High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Harry D. Quinby on February 11, 1967. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.



Sandy enjoyed reading and was a longtime avid bowler. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.



Besides her husband, Sandy is survived by three sons; Dennis M. (Paula) Quinby, of Greer, South Carolina, Scott A. Quinby, of Lamberton, Minnesota and Mark C.(Brandi) Quinby, of Champion. She also leaves behind a brother, Bert “Butch” (Barb) Kovack, of Lake Milton and six grandchildren; Paige, Campbell, Braden, Trace, Makenna and Tanner.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Mrs. Quinby are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

