Sandra Jean Crum, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Jean Crum, 84, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of San Antonio, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her son’s home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 26, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eugene McMurry and the late Helen Martinek McMurry.

Sandra married Duane Crum on July 16, 1965 and they shared 52 years together until his passing on January 14, 2018.

She was a proud graduate of St. Mary’s High School and was involved in many class reunions.

Mrs. Crum was employed as a secretary at Packard Electric for 30 years in the Accounting Department.

Throughout the years Sandra enjoyed quilting, cross stitching and knitting. Her greatest passion was golfing with her husband. She and Duane were members of the Tampa Bay Country Club where they established numerous long lasting relationships. Mr. and Mrs. Crum traveled the world together from Europe to Alaska and Hawaii, they always believed that they were blessed with a healthy and wonderful retirement.

She is survived by her sons, David Brian (Dee Dee) Wilson of Braunfels, Texas and Bruce (Susan) Wilson of Warren, Ohio; her daughter, Christine (and her companion, John) Wilson of Warren, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Griffith.

Per Sandra’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

