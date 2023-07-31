NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. Davis, 80, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was born January 8, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence W. Abel and the late Christina R. Futscher Abel.

She attended Warren City Schools graduating from Harding High School in 1960.

Sandra was employed as a book keeper and later as a Teller with Second National Bank. She and her family moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia where they managed a Huddle House restaurant. They then moved to Manchester, Tennessee where they owned and operated the Midstate Tire Outlet. Sandra returned to the Warren area in 1989 where she worked in retail at Giant Eagle stores in Warren and Niles.

She was a member of The Apostolic church, Believers Christian Fellowship and Victory Christian Center.

Sandra will be missed by her daughter Darlinda Masters, sister and caretaker Carolee Smith of Niles, Ohio, and sister Connie (Thomas) Jingo of Canton, Ohio, ten nieces and nephews and several great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Arlene O’Shea, Helen Parker and Donna Abel along with a brother Richard Abel.

Per her wishes there will be no public services or calling hours.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

