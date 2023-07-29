WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra G. McFarland, 86, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family in Stevensville, Maryland.

She was born October 22, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lyle Palm and the late Genevieve (Gale) Palm.

Sandra graduated from Howland High School.

She was employed over the years at the Trumbull County Health and Human Services Department, Packard Electric and St. Joseph Hospital as a medical transcriber.

After she and her husband, Edwin’s, retirement, she enjoyed spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona. Sandra was a very artistic person and loved working with Stained Glass and Sewing, especially making quilts. She also enjoyed bowling and hiking.

Sandra attended the North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Surviving are her three daughters, Cindy L. Cyphert of Stevensville, Maryland, Debbie (Carmen) Brunelli of Niles, Ohio and Sharon McFarland of Champion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brandon, Brian and Monica; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren; also surviving are a sister, Linda (Don) Hobbs of South Carolina and brother, Larry (Ann) Palm of Vienna, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. McFarland.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Myron Daum will officiate.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the North Mar Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, in her memory.

