WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Ann Mullen, 72, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 17, 1949, in Glendale, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles H. Bolyard and the late Rosalie M. (Taylor) Mann.

Sandra worked as a steelworker at Copperweld until she retired.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was a proud supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, as well as, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Gary A. Snyder of Fairview Park, Ohio, Lori R. Snyder of Roseburg, Oregon, Steve Bunch of Akron, Ohio and Nancy Bunch of West Virginia; siblings, Karen Glunt of Warren, Ohio, Deborah Pugh of Warren, Ohio, Diane (David) Hubinsky of Southington, Ohio, Nicholas Mann of Warren, Ohio, Victoria Blott of Austintown, Ohio, as well as, her grandsons, Brandon Snyder of Grants Pass, Oregon and Kevin Snyder of Fairview Park, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Mullen; a brother, James Bolyard and a sister, Judith Bragg.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Sandra will be laid to rest privately in Mt. Israel Cemetery in Fellowsville, West Virginia.

