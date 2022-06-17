WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Sue Housel, 81, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 22, 1940, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph Ohl and the late Frances (Donahue) Ohl.

On September 19, 1959, she married Donald R. Housel and they have spent the last 62 years together.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School class of 1958.

Sally was a member of Champion Christian Church and formerly attended Bazetta Christian.

She was also a member of the Ohio Child Conservation League and Red Hatters.

She also had a close knit group of lifelong friends that she dearly cherished. Sally loved reading, watching every episode of General Hospital but most of all she loved her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Donald R. Housel of Warren, Ohio; son, Ronald L. (Vickie) Housel of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Karen H. (Francis) Falck of Stonington, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Erica (Andrew) Thornton, Blake Housel, Karalyn and Christian Falck and great-grandchildren, Nico and Rocco Thornton.

Cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be held at Noon on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Champion Township Cemetery Chapel, where Rev. Heather Godsey will officiate the service.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.