NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Elizabeth McDaniel, 62, of Niles, Ohio departed this life for her heavenly life on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

She was born April 14, 1961, in Hometown, Ilinois, a daughter of the late John William and the late Betty Anne (Gee) McDaniel.

Sally resided for many years in Virginia Beach, Virginia before returning to Ohio. While in Virginia, Sally provided in-home care for elderly people. She also was employed at a combined nursing/children’s home named Hope Haven. When she returned to Ohio, she resided at Gillette’s Nursing Home and Niles Way Assisted Living.

Sally loved going to church, reading her Bible, leading Bible studies, working puzzles, playing games and spending time with her family. She had a fondness for animals.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Brittany (Ron) Bennett and grandson, Alex; they reside in Hubbard, Ohio. She is also survived by three sisters, Debbie Tackett of Dunkirk, Indiana, Paula McVicker of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Mary Harcarik of French Creek, West Virginia; one brother, Charles (Debra) McDaniel of Morehead, Kentucky and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Kenny Tackett, Sr., Theodore Harcarik and Richard McVicker.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will follow next summer in Kentucky and burial will follow in the Gee Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

