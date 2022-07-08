WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Maloy Dolovy, 87, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Clearview Lantern Estates in Champion, Ohio.

Sally was born on October 27, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray Abeggelan and Sara Abeggelan.

Sally was a 1952 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. After high school, she furthered her education in the fields of violin performance and music education. Sally graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1954. From there, Sally would continue her education at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, Kent State University in Kent, Ohio and the Chataqua Institution in Chataqua, New York. During her academic tenure, Sally studied with Millard Taylor and Hortense & Mischa Mischakoff and she was taught by Bernard Goldschmidt.

After pursuing higher education, Sally returned to Warren, Ohio where she dedicated her life to successful careers in interior design and violin performance. She was an interior designer for the Higbee Co. and Wilson’s Furniture. Sally was a gifted violinist who, over the years, was a member of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Higbee Co. Choral Society, Erie Philharmonic, Warren Chamber Orchestra, Akron Symphony Orchestra, Canton Symphony Orchestra, Greenville Symphony Orchestra, Westminster College Orchestra, Mt. Union College Orchestra, Kenley Players Orchestra, the Robert Furney Show Band and the Angelo LaCivita Orchestra.

Sally believed in the importance of education and giving back to her community. She taught music and vocal performance at several local high schools and colleges including: Howland High School, LaBrae High School and Hiram College. In the community, Sally volunteered her time in local hospitals while serving on community outreach committees and service organizations.

Sally was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she once served as Choir Director.

A loving mother and grandmother, Sally is survived by her son, Brian (Gail) Maloy of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Molly (Dave) Wiegand of Mesa, Arizona; three stepdaughters, Rosalind Rau, Christine Dolovy Lecce and Shelly Dolovy; granddaughter, Maghan (Casey) Larkins of Munroe Falls, Ohio and a great-grandson on the way.

In addition to her parents Sally was preceded in death by her first husband, John, D. Maloy, Jr.; second husband, Michael Dolovy and stepson, Frederick Dolovy.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church where friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Clearview Lantern Estates and Traditions Hospice Care for the care and the compassion they provided to Sally.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.