WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth W. Walters, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Cortland Healthcare Center with her husband by her side.

She was born December 23, 1938, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Zeller) Wolfe.

On March 14, 1978, she married her husband, Jack Walters.

Ruth graduated from Salem High School.

She was employed as a secretary at Packard Electric for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jack R. Walters of Warren; stepdaughter, Bonnie (Randall) Young of Braceville; stepson, James (Sandi) Walters of Newton Falls; a brother, Lee Wolfe; along with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two stepsons, Randall Scott Walters and David Todd Walters and a stepbrother, Jerry Grimm.

Per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.