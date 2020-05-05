Ruth Roberta Lytle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Roberta Lytle, 102, formerly of Warren, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home and surrounded by her loving family.

In 2013 she, with her husband and daughters, moved to Columbus, Ohio in order to be near their son.

She was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania, graduated from Franklin High School and worked as a secretary. After her marriage, she worked as a clerk-typist in Philadelphia at the Depot of Supplies, U.S. Marine Corps, while her husband worked in the Marine Corps Armory after his active duty overseas as a U.S. Marine during World War II.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a still-born baby brother; her sister, Helen (Paul) Robson of Fort Worth, Texas and Clifford Lytle, her husband of 70 years, who died December, 2015.

Memories of Ruth will be cherished by her daughters, Connie Sue and Janet and son, Larry Lytle, M.D. of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by her nephews, Clifford (Latrece) Robson of Washington and Don (Kathy) Robson of Idaho; niece by marriage, Mary (Bruce) Gump of Warren, Ohio and their extended families.

Ruth was a much loved and faithful member of Calvary Presbyterian Church where she served in various roles including volunteer church secretary.

She focused her time and energy in caring for and enjoying her family while providing a loving home and environment for them. She had a compassionate heart for people and animals. She and Clifford also were involved in square dancing and made various bus trips. They loved and received great enjoyment from their dogs and cats, who were an integral part of their lives.

A private family ceremony was held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church or Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997.

Her soul is with the Lord in heaven; her body was buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio, awaiting the resurrection when Jesus makes all things new.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

