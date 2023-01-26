SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Pauline Chalker, 94, of Southington, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023 at home.

She was born November 28, 1928 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of William H. Fiest and Jessie M. (Hites) Fiest.

Ruth was a graduate of Mespotamia High School in 1946 and was valedictorian of her class.

She married the love of her life, Leon, October 5, 1946.

Ruth was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Chalkers Auction for 50+ years.

She enjoyed many hobbies such as crafting, reading and puzzles. She loved traveling with her husband, and together, they have been to almost all of the States and Canada.

Ruth enjoyed music, and especially liked traveling and singing with her daughters at Bluegrass Festivals.

She leaves behind three daughters:

Marilyn (John) Schlacht of Champion, of whom she made her home with the past two years. Marty (Jimmy) Bowser of Southington and Margie (Joe) Miller of Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Nine Grandchildren: Arlene (Scott) Mollohan of Southington, Andy Hope (Sarah Brook) of Warren, Bob Hope (Amy Bergreen) of Sebring, Kurtis Lichty (Stephanie Moss) of Southington, Keith (LaRae) Lichty of Southington, Deanna Litz of Leavittsburg, Karie (Bill ) Doan of Bristolville, Brad (Beth) Miller of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jason (Ashley) Miranda of, Southington and Jessica (Duane) Miller of Kinsman; 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Nieces, Nephews and Several Bonus Grandchildren who all worked at the Auction and called her Gram. Also, her special friend and caregiver Brandi Myers.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leon L. Chalker, who passed March 26, 2015, along with Six brothers, Harold, William, Norman, Dale, Frank and Fred Fiest, a sister Joyce Fiest Jones, and grandsons, Matthew Bowser and W. Brandt Henderson.

Per Ruth’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

A Private ceremony will take place for the immediate family at the cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to:

Jodi’s Angels LLC

3594 Woodbine Ave. SE

Warren, Ohio 44484

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

