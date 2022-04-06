WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. Nicholas, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born February 21, 1936, in Grafton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Carl and Corrine (Overfield) Boyles.

Ruth was employed by Packard Electric, retiring in 1991.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Dail) Thomas of Concord, NC and John (Amy) Nicholas of Shalamar, Florida; step-daughter, Ginger (Dennis) Wolfe of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Marlinda) Boyles of Hamilton, Ohio, Martha Poling of Grafton, West Virginia, Linda (Kip) Colebank of Tunnelton, West Virginia and Diane (Paul) Jones of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Kenneth Boyles and sisters, Della and Velma.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family would like to thank everyone at Lake Vista for their compassion and care given to Ruth.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.