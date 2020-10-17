Ruth “Jane” Dixon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Jane Dixon, 91, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Warren, passed away Thursday morning just after sunrise, October 8, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born September 8, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward W. and Donna (Baxter) McIlree. She was a 1947 graduate of Champion High School.

After graduating high school, she moved to Cleveland, where she worked as a phone operator and trained at Billy Tilton’s School of Modeling. After graduation, she worked as a model in Cleveland department stores. There she made lifelong friends and attended countless Cleveland Indians games with her father. After moving home to Warren, she was employed with the former Packard Electric Corporation, prior to her marriage. She also worked for the YWCA in the daycare center after she raised her family.

Jane married James R. “Bob” Dixon on April 21, 1956. They shared almost 58 years of marriage. Their time together was full of trips across the United States with their family, entertaining beloved friends with Bob’s great stories and Jane’s great cooking, international adventures as retirees in Europe, following the Warren G. Harding Marching Band (in which both their children played) and caring for their children and grandchildren. Bob preceded her in death on January 26, 2014.

Jane’s passion was her family and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a voracious consumer of culture. Jane loved to read mysteries and thrillers and enjoyed going to the movies with her family. Attending shows in Cleveland, New York City and Tucson, she had a deep love of musical theater which she instilled in her children and grandchildren, all of whom are patrons of the arts today. Jane had a special love of elephants and spent many hours at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson visiting them, particularly the baby elephants. She was a committed, lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians, no matter how dismal the season.

She is survived by her two children, Sean M. (Theresa) Dixon of Tucson, with whom she made her home and Erin (Bob) Petraites of Bradenton, Florida. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Meghan, Kathleen, Daniel, Maura and Shannon Dixon and Kristina (Ben) Nelson and Matthew Petraites.

While living in Ohio, Jane was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. Cyril and Methodius Church. In Tucson, she was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

A Private funeral Mass will be held for the immediate family.

Jane will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona, in her memory or to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Tucson, Arizona.

Arrangements for Mrs. Dixon are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: