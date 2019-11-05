Ruth Irene Bloom, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth I. Bloom, 83, of Howland, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Victoria House Assisted Living.

She was born July 19, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Joseph R. Savelle and Irene E. Richards Savelle.

She married Charles H. Bloom on August 8, 1958 and they were married 57 years until his passing on January 17, 2016.

Ruth graduated from Howland High School, class of 1954 and then went on to graduate from Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing as an Registered Nurse.

She was employed for 44 years at the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital as a respected surgical nurse.

Ruth was a founding Charter Member of the Youngstown Ohio Chapter of AORN, Charter Member and original Council Member of the Retired Nurses Specialty Assembly of AORN. She was a member of the National Membership Committee of AORN and held numerous positions over the years with AORN on the local and National Level. Ruth was a R.N., CNOR, RNFA.

In her younger years, Ruth enjoyed fishing trips with her father and brother in Ontario, Canada. She also served our community as a swimming instructor and life guard at the once popular Packard Park swimming pool in Warren. Ruth lived a full life, working many hours at the hospital and raising two daughters, Ruthellen and Charlene. She had a love for animals; especially Shetland Sheepdogs and was well known for her willingness to take in strays.

Survived by her daughters, Ruthellen Williams of Oak Park, Illinois and Charlene Schulz of Girard, Ohio; sister, Sarah “Sally” Ventris of Talihina, Oklahoma; a grandson, Terry (Tiffany) Schulz of Pickerington, Ohio; granddaughter, Jessica (Steve) Beckett of North Ridgeville, Ohio and great-grandsons, Rylan Charles Priest-Schulz, Bryce Anthony Beckett, Blake Richard Beckett and Brady Charles Beckett and nephew, Christopher Savelle of Birmingham, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Clarence Savelle and Joseph Savelle.

Memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, Ohio with Reverend Erica L. Brown officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The family requests that material contribution be made to the Animal Welfare League in Ruth’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.