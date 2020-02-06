Ruth I. VanSice, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth I. VanSice, 79, of Champion, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born September 19, 1940, in Champion, a daughter of the late Carl C. and Nancy (Garver) Kiser.

Ruth was a 1958 graduate of Champion High School and she achieved a Bachelor of Education degree from Kent State University.

She was employed as a substitute teacher in Trumbull County for 20 years. She also worked as a clerk for the Youngstown Office of Veterans Affairs.

She married Robert K. VanSice on November 3, 1962. They shared 26 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death December 5, 1988.

Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed traveling with her sister, having visited most of the states and 50 different countries.

She is survived by her son, Robert K. VanSice, of Howland and her sister, Hazel Gordon, of Waynesfield, Ohio.

Besides her husband, Robert, who was 6’7″ tall and every inch full of fun, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Carl “Art” and Earl Kiser.

A time of gathering for family and friends will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Ruth will be laid to rest privately next to her beloved husband in the Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Canfield, OH 44406, in Ruth’s memory.

