Ruth Hudach, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Hudach, 85, formerly of Hubbard, passed away late Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021 at the Concord Care Center of Hartford.
She was born March 17, 1935 in Bountiful, Utah, a daughter of the late Alda F. and Elva R. (Porter) Samuelson.
Ruth spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.
She married John J. Hudach on April 21, 1956. They shared 53 years of marriage and many happy memories together.
He preceded her in death December 3, 2009.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Girard.
Ruth was at one time an amateur radio operator and she enjoyed fishing and collecting seashells. She was also very fond of the color blue, she loved to sing, she could play the piano by ear and she loved her cat.
Ruth is survived by her two sons; John Hudach, of Youngstown and Gary (Mary Castles) Hudach, of Austintown. She also leaves behind four siblings; Emma Jean Brooks, of Layton, Utah, Marian Hughes, of Hawthorne, Nevada and Mark Duane Samuelson and Raleen Ames, both of Pocatello, Idaho; two granddaughters; Elizabeth (Lucas Vollnogle) Hudach and Ericka (Chris Skidmore) Hudach and a great-granddaughter, Charlotte.
Besides her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two brothers; Larry Floyd Samuelson and LeRoy Samuelson.
Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.
Friends may call one hour prior to services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.
She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2205 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Girard, OH 44420, in Ruth’s memory.
