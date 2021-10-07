Ruth E. Smith, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Smith, 85, was called home be with her Lord on October 6, 2021 at her home in Champion.



She was born February 29, 1936 in Bellaire, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Coen) Dietrich.

She was a 1954 graduate of Newton Falls High School and a 1955 graduate of Riggs Lamar School of Cosmetology.



Ruth married John R. Smith in 1956 and made their home on their farm in Southington for over 50 years. They later moved to Champion in 2016.



Ruth accepted Jesus as her savior in 1967 and happily became a lifelong servant. Over her many years, she was active in various clubs and organizations. Some of her many undertakings include: Christmas program director, Vacation Bible School director, church youth leader, Pee Wee church director, librarian at two churches, community bible study leader, Wednesday night prayer leader, Sunday school teacher, and a member of the choir. She was a member of Cowboys for Christ and the secretary for the Trumbull County chapter. She also had a major role in Rocky Acres Christian Youth Camp. In her later years, she coordinated a Christian book exchange that extended about half way across Pennsylvania.



Ruth is survived by her husband of 65 years, John R. Smith and their two children Pam (Larry) Kumher and John Jr. (Carol) Smith. She was blessed with two granddaughters, Nicole (George) Bowling and Tina Smith. Her five great-grandchildren, Venessa, Paul, Colton, John, and Ruth brought her immeasurable joy. She is also survived by her two brothers Charles (Pat) Dietrich and Carl Dietrich.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Norma “Butchie” Dietrich and Martha “Marti” Clark.



Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 14, at 10:00 a.m. where Chaplain Daniel Yargo will officiate. A private burial will occur at Graham Cemetery in Southington.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Camelot Riding Center in Southington, Ohio or Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice in Canfield, Ohio.



