Ruth E. Pyles, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Pyles, 92, of Vienna, Ohio died Friday, September 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born May 19, 1927, in Newport News, Virginia, a daughter of the late Robert V. Fickes and the late Ruby (Bush) Fickes.

Ruth graduated from Youngstown South High School and worked as a private duty nurse’s aide at Park Vista, Youngstown, Ohio and was also employed at Packard Electric.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Surviving are three daughters, JoAnn (Jack) Fetty of Cortland, Ohio, Judy Krause of Vienna, OH and Sandy (Lou) Smith of Canfield, Ohio; two sons, Carl (Mary) Myers of New Springfield, Ohio and Robert “Bob” (Connie) Myers of Phoenix, AZ; 13 grandchildren, Rob Fetty and Jerry Veres both of Niles, OH, Dave (Roxann) Fetty of Hudson, Ohio, Marty (Cindy) Krause, Jr. of Austintown, OH, Jeff (Aimee) Krause of Girard, Ohio, Frank Krause of Denver, Colorado, Chuck Krause, Sr. of Niles, Ohio, Michelle Smith of Ravenna, OH, Al (Shannon) Smith, Jr. of North Jackson, Ohio, Jason (Emily) Myers of New Middletown, Ohio, Jesse (Carrie) Myers of New Middletown, OH, Bob Myers, Jr. of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, April (Jay) Propri of Phoenix, AZ, Tammy (Kevin) Koscinski of Glendale, Arizona. Also surviving are 20 great-grandchildren, Dakotah (Christel) Fetty, Carson (Haddi) Fetty, Chuck (Sabrina) Krause Jr., Riley Krause, Kyle Krause, Matthew Krause, Michael Krause, Amanda Krause, Frankie Krause, Rodney Billiter Jr., Derek Billiter, Miranda Redmond, Devin Telego, Zoie Smith, Cooper Myers, Owen Myers, Taylor Propri, Jacob Koscinski, Joseph Koscinski and Kaitlyn Koscinski; and nine great-great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, son, Jack Myers; grandson, Jack “Chip” Fetty, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Carissa Lynn, and a son-in-law, Marty Krause, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Robert Myers, Jr., will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.