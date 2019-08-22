Ruth E. Bianco, Braceville, Ohio – Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Bianco, 91, of Braceville, Ohio died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Signature HealthCare of Warren, after residing with Larry and Pamela Weber of Southington for several years.

She was born May 6, 1928, in Sharon Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marvin “Roy” and Edna (Studer) Gift.

Ruth was a GM retiree, was later an avid reader along with enjoying Bingo, traveling and casinos. She was also a noted seamstress contributing to making the privacy drapes for the original Robins Theater in downtown Warren.

She is survived by her children, Lonnie J. (Melva) Weber of Braceville, Ohio, Ronnie L. (Odetta) Weber of Warren, Ohio, Larry G. (Pamela) Weber, Sr. of Southington, Ohio, Jerry (Katherine) Gift of Elyria, Ohio and Bonnie S. (Basil) Polivka of Howland, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and brother, Donald Gift of Wooster, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by two sisters, Lenora (Mae) Gift-Martin and Pauline Gift-Norris and brothers, Glen and Marvin Gift.

The family would like to thank the staff of Signature HealthCare and Hospice, who cared for Ruth recently.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jerry Gift will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, August 26 at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m..

Interment will be in Braceville Township Cemetery, Braceville, Ohio.

