LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Arlene Woodyard, 92, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at her home.

She was born September 29, 1931, in Southington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Marshall Hall and the late Elizabeth (Wilson) Hall.

Ruth worked at Packard Electric as an assembler.

She was a member of Delightful Evangelical Church.

She enjoyed puzzles, knitting and babysitting her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip (Margaret) Woodyard and Thomas Woodyard, both of Leavittsburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dewain Woodyard; two sons, James and Richard Woodyard; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Woodyard and 14 siblings.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

