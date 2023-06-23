YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Tablac, 79 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living.

She was born August 21, 1943, in Berea, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alfred R. Root and the late Dorothy I. (Randolph) Root.

Ruth was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed long car rides, eagle watching, sitting outside talking to people and going out to eat.

She is survived by her brother, Robert (Shelley) Root, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio; sister-in-law, Barb Crouch and brother-in-law, Vern Crouch, both of LaGrande, Oregon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew C. Tablac; son, Todd A. Tablac; sister, Lillian Gelet; brothers, William Root and Rolland Root and several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Ruth will be laid to rest next to her family in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, OH.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Akeso Hospice and Brookdale Memory Care for the care given to Ruth.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.