BRISTOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Fenstermaker, 82, of Bristol, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 12, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard Thomas and Gladys Mae (Thornton) McGaughy.

Ruth was a graduate of Champion High School.

She retired from Packard Electric, as a harness maker, after 31 years of service.

She enjoyed cross stitch, puzzles, going on bus trips, playing bingo and was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge. Ruth had a good sense of humor, was a nurturer and loved taking care of and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Stacey (Christopher) Fagan of Bristol, Ohio, Barry (Melanie) Fenstermaker of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Cheryl Fenstermaker of Bristol, Tennessee and Larry Fenstermaker of Bristol, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton J. Fenstermaker, whom she married October 24, 1959 and brother, Donald McGaughy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Sager Memorial Park Chapel.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristol, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

