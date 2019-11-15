Ruth A. McClearn, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. McClearn, 81, of West Farmington, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019, at Windsor House Nursing Center in Champion.

She was born, January 1, 1938, in West Mecca, a daughter of Melvin C. and Flossie (Lenney) Overmier.

Ruth attended Greene and Mecca schools and was employed as a press operator for Johnson Rubber for several years, prior to retiring.

She married Robert E. McClearn on January 25, 1958. They shared almost 62 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Ruth enjoyed camping and listening to country music. She also enjoyed watching wrestling and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Besides her husband, Ruth is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Pierre) Gagnon of Ravenna and Cathleen Sly of Warren. She also leaves behind three sisters, Lucille Campbell of Michigan, June (William) Hall of Kentucky and Carol (Edward) Kassey of Howland; four grandchildren, Angie Davis, Rachel (Keith) Long, Jamie Sly, Robert Davis and six great-grandchildren, Dakota, Heavenly, Matthew, Terra, Jaden and Trenton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings, Gladys, Opal, Neal, Edith, Eva, Howard, Carl, Roy and a great-granddaughter, Sierra.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. McClearn are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

