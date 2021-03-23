Ruth A. Fellows, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Fellows, 77, of Warren, OH passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born January 12, 1944, in Carroll, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred J. and Mabel E. (Hinkle) Kutz.



On February 19, 1972, she married Howard M. Fellows. They shared forty-six years of marriage until his passing May 3, 2018.



She was a 1962 graduate of United High School.

Ruth was a member of Elks 295 Emblem Club, and Girl Scout Leader.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles and shopping. Ruth cherished the time she spent with family, grandchildren, and most recently her great-grandson.



She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Elwood of Warren, OH, Heather Fellows of Warren, Ohio and Holly (Christopher) Hawkins of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Edith Hawkins, Tyler Elwood, Sophia Hawkins, Tristan Fellows-Bryant and Isabella Hawkins; great-grandson, Cyress Roberts and siblings, Marie (Joe) McFadden of Cleveland, OH, Freda Taylor of FL, Eileen (William) Riley of Canton, Ohio, John (Lucy) Kutz of FL, Bill (Nancy) Kutz of Illinois, Joe (Chris) Kutz of Salem, OH, Kathy Kutz of North Carolina and Debbie Sabel of Florida.



In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law, Peggy Fellows.



In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

