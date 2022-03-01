CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pastor Russell K. Young, Sr., 90, of Champion, Ohio passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home.

He was born September 16, 1931, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frank C. and Josephine (Cramer) Young.

Russell spent his early childhood in Punxsutawney, P ennsylvania and moved to Ohio with his wife, Madalyn and son in 1952.

He was employed at Copperweld Steel Company as an overhead crane operator for 42 years. He also was instrumental in training and operation of fire brigade. Russell was a member of the Champion Fire Department for 22 years and achieved the rank of Chief. He was the Pastor of Chapel of Faith Ministries in Warren and also Grand Valley Church in Rome Township, Ohio. Russell was on the board of His Hands Prison Ministry and was a friend of the Gideons. He conducted Bible studies at nursing homes in the Warren area and was a strong spiritual influence at the weekly Promise Keepers Men’s Prayer breakfast.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Russell (Cara) Young, Jr., Rita (Michael) Clark and Arthur (Shelley) Young; grandchildren, Dawn (Paul) Williams, Robert Young, Charles (Renee) Sexton, Jeffrey (Valerie) Sexton, Kimberlyn (Dominic) Ragazzine, Dylan Young and Joshua Young and great-grandchildren, Dakoda (Jennifer), Madalyn, Marlei, Kenneth, Abigale, Bailey, Domenico, Lorenzo, Cameron and Adalina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Madalyn E. Young and granddaughter, Kristina Sexton.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Champion Fire Department, in his memory.

His children would like to add a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley and Dr. William Eddy for their exceptional compassionate care.