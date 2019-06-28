Russell H. Moneypenny Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell H. Moneypenny, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born June 6, 1936, in Weston, West Virginia, the son of the late Clark and Flossie (Tingler) Moneypenny.

Russ loved watching sports including Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He retired from Packard Electric after 35 years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Gary) Preece of Warren, Ohio; son, Steven (Diane) Moneypenny of Howland Township, Ohio; grandsons, Kevin Preece, Kyle Frazier, Scott and Todd Moneypenny and son-in-law, William Frazier of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his daughter, DeAnn Frazier and three brothers, Robert, Donald and Stanley Moneypenny.

In accordance with Russ’ wishes, no service or calling hours will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

