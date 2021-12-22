LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rudolph Valentino Solomon, Jr., 73, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1948, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Rudolph Valentino and Annie Mae (Lester) Solomon.

Rudolph married Janet on December 28, 1979 and they would have celebrated a forty-two year anniversary.

He was a retiree from Delphi Packard and Ohio Turnpike.

Rudy was an artist and photographer, an avid reader of science fiction novels, and a passionate collector of comic books and vinyl records. He enjoyed action and martial arts films, as well as classic mystery serials like Perry Mason. He loved music and attended numerous concerts, from Little Eva to Black Sabbath and everything in between.

He was a patient, kind, creative, and intelligent man who loved his family and took pride in his work. Rudy was known for his bright smile, deep voice, and warm personality.

Rudy was a Specialist 5th Class in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971, trained as a surveyor, sharpshooter, and in heavy artillery while stationed in Germany for 18 months.

He was raised by his grandparents, Julia B. Patterson of Florida and Theodore R. Solomon of Georgia.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Janet Elaine Solomon of Warren, Ohio; son, Rudolph V. (Heather Annabell) Solomon III of Ohio; daughter, Kari Solomon of Ohio and currently living in Leeds, England United Kingdom; sisters, Sheila of Georgia and Daphne of California and grandson, Rudolph V. Solomon IV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Diane.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Lordstown Cemetery, Lordstown, Ohio.

