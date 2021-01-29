Ruby Jane Piper, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Jane Piper, 85, of Cortland, passed peacefully into eternal rest Thursday afternoon, January 28, 2021 at her home, following a five year journey with Lewy Body Dementia and Angiosarcoma cancer.



She was born September 17, 1935, in Kenton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Delbert and Pauline (Chamberlin) Baum.



Ruby was a member of the Kenton High School class of 1953 and was employed as a quality inspector with RCA for 38 years.



She was a member of the Howland United Methodist Church.

Ruby loved to travel, taking trips to Ireland and England and accompanying her husband on a year long business assignment to Shanghai, China. She enjoyed many bus trips with her friends from work and the Red Hat Society. One of her favorite vacation spots was Hawaii, where in 2013 she and her husband celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows. Ruby enjoyed flower gardening and was very proud of the fact that she never missed one of her daughter Jenny’s track and cross country meets in both high school and college.



Surviving are her husband, James F. Piper of Cortland, whom she married March 30, 1973; two daughters, Jennifer L. (Michael) Mosko, of Cortland, and Debra Holcomb of Kenton, Ohio and a son, Robert Holcomb, of Kenton. She also leaves behind five granddaughters; Regan Mosko, Carrie and Ericika Dunson and Krista, Latricia and Sasha Holcomb; four great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters. Also surviving are two sisters, Kathryn Craig and Diane (Robert) Wells, both of Kenton, along with a brother, Randy (Dorothy) Baum, of Dunkirk, Ohio.



In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Butch Holcomb; two sisters, Effie May Mohn and Judy Wells; a brother, Delbert Baum and an infant brother, Stephen.



No funeral services or calling hours are planned at this time.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Cremation is taking place and she will be interred at the Bloom Chapel Cemetery in Bloomdale, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Howland United Methodist Church or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, in her memory.



Ruby’s family would also like to thank MVI Hospice and her special caregiver, April Rager, for their kindness and compassion during her final months.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Ruby Jane Piper, please visit our Tribute Store.