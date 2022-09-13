CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby E. Ramsey, 85, of Champion, Ohio, fun loving mother, grandmother and wife passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness.

She was born July 12, 1937, in Logan, Ohio to Homer Kinnison and Irene (Morgan) Kinnison.

Ruby was a graduate of the class of 1955 from Champion High School, where she excelled in academics and was a majorette. She still kept in touch with some of her classmates. She put her dreams of journalism on hold to become a wife and mother.

Ruby was a Sunday school teacher for several years and shared her love for the Lord with hundreds of people. She was an author of “A Daily Dose of God’s Word”, which she was very proud of.

She retired after working several years for Champion schools.

Ruby married the love of her life, James Ramsey on August 5, 1955, who preceded her in death July 2021. They were able to celebrate 57 years together.

She loved to camp, cook and bake. Ruby was famous for her pies, cookies and hot rolls. She loved to quilt and crochet. It was a tradition each grandchild got an afghan of their favorite colors. She was a den mother for many years as well.

She leaves to celebrate her memory her sons, Bob (Karen) Ramsey of Troy, Illinois, Dan Ramsey of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John (Rhonda) Ramsey of Kansas City, Missouri and Ed (Christina) Ramsey of Petersburg, Texas; sister, Kay Aston of Champion, Ohio; brother, Ray (Judy) of Tucson, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Leonard of Florida and Raymond of Westerville, Ohio; and also sister-in-law, Carolyn Jones of Coshocton, Ohio.

Ruby was blessed with 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, who she loved very much and always made sure they always got special cards on their birthdays.

A mother to all sons, Ruby also leaves behind her niece, Cheri (Fred) Woak of Niles, who was like a daughter to her and Jim, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas and her brother, Dale Kinnison.

Affectionately known as “Nanny”, Ruby’s family would like to recognize Dr. Chuirazzi and his staff at Ohio Living Hospice as well as her personal caregivers, Gina, Lena, Rae, Jamie and Mary. A special thanks to Missy, Leigh, Allison, Heidi, Teresa and Chaplain Dan for all the love and support over the past years and Meals on Wheels for the great lunches.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to the Parkman Road Church of Christ, in Ruby’s memory.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, with burial immediately following at Champion Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her son, Tom and her loving husband, Jim.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

