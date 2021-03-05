Ruby Ann Henry, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Ann Henry, 82, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.



She was born November 19, 1938, in Penn Run, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Samuel Brown and the late Ann (Mellott) Brown.



On September 24, 1960, she married Robert Henry and they shared 46 years of marriage until his passing August 13, 2005.



Ruby was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, drawing, and making crafts. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nascar, with Tony Stewart being her favorite.



She is survived by her son, Robert J. (Sheila) Henry of Woodbridge, Virginia; daughters, Diane (Roland) Deschenes, Sharon (Robert Davis) Henry both of Niles, Ohio and Karen Cayson of Hilliard, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Alicia, Amanda, Robert, Victoria, Sonia, Robert Jr., Joshua, Tierra, Kristopher and Anthony; 25 great-grandchildren and brother, Samuel Brown of Sharon, Pennsylvania.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Darla Henry; sister, Donna Brown and brother, Stanley Brown.



Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Dr. B. Glen Rader will officiate.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby Ann Henry please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.