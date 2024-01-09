WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rozella M. Mongelluzzo, 84, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 28, 1939, in Jonesboro, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Robert L. Fish and the late Geneva Martha Miller.

Rozella graduated from LaBrae High School.

She was employed as a dietary manager at Warren General Hospital.

She loved the Lord and her family.

Surviving are a son, William L. Smith, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Tami S. (Mark) Fumerola of Warren, Ohio; two grandchildren, Amanda (Rob) Grimm and Kayla (Kyle) Pifer along with four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth McCabe, Zoey Pifer, Landon Pifer and Matthew Grimm. Also surviving are two brothers, Alvin (Maria) Fish of Newton Falls, Ohio and Calvin Fish of Warren, Ohio and a sister, Glenda F. Johns of Lordstown, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews.

Rozella was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William Smith and her second husband, Andy Mongelluzzo.

A private graveside funeral service was held at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.