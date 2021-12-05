Roy Robert Mason, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Robert Mason, Jr., 52, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 14, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Roy Robert Mason and Carol S. Mason, who survives.

Roy was a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

He had a master’s degree in English literature and most recently worked as a sales manager.

He loved riding motorcycles, collecting things, guitar and music in general, building models, cooking, picklebacks, brotherhood and his kids. He loved and lived his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his life partner, Leah Peterson; his mother who raised him, Carol S. Mason of Warren, Ohio; children, Patrick Mason, Anjolena Mason, Robert Weimer III and Kailie Weimer, all of Warren, Ohio and sister, Yvette J. Mason of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Robert Mason.

A memorial celebration of Roy’s Life will take place on Thursday, December 9, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to James Spitler, which will be used to care for Roy’s family. Contributions can be sent to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.