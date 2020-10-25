Roy Everett Pierce III, Colebrook, Ohio

COLEBROOK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy E. Pierce III, 66, of Colebrook, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 on his birthday, at UH Geauga Medical Center.

He was born in 1954 in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Roy E., Jr. and Jo Ann Stace Pierce.

Roy was raised in Cortland, and for the last 30 years called Colebrook, Home.

His mission was The Recovery Group at New Lyme Manse and was instrumental in its continued success for over 18 years, always with an outstretched hand to newcomers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Ruth Teffner Pierce; their oldest daughter, Maggie Eloise Pierce of Colebrook, Ohio; their twins, Samuel Joseph Pierce of Ashtabula, Ohio and Annie Lee Pierce of Plymouth, Ohio; a sister, Parthine Vorce of Niles, Ohio and many extended family members and friends.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents

In keeping with Roy’s wishes, all services will be private.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is handling these arrangements, and an online guest book is available on Roy’s obituary page at www.carlwhall.com.

