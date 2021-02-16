Ross Walter Blair, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ross Walter Blair, 43 Years, of Warren, Ohio passed away on February 12, 2021. Ross had been going through some struggles and in the midst of those struggles made some unfortunate decisions that led to his untimely passing.

He was born October 20, 1977 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Raymond and Sandra (Armstrong) Blair.

On October 23, 1999 He married the love of his life, Renae Warzala.



He was the owner and operator of Blair Construction.

Ross enjoyed watching sports, playing golf, and was an avid hunter. He was passionate about music, leading worship and playing the guitar. Ross was known for his impeccable food pallet. He loved his family and enjoyed playing board games.



He is survived by his wife, Renae Blair; his children, Mekenzie, Dominik, Kennedy, Jayda and Joey; his parents; his siblings, Ryan (Beth) Blair, Brennan (Amber) Blair, Jonathan (Laura) Blair, David (Liz) Blair, Rachel (Gene) Barker, Daniel (Miriam) Blair, Timothy Blair and Isaiah Blair; his in-law parents, Tim and Kathy Warzala; his in-law siblings, Leslie (Andy), Timothy (Stephanie), Tyler (Hannah), Rachel (Richard), Sarah (Christopher), Micah (Sara), Elizabeth and Hannah; as well as 25 nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at North Mar Church West Entrance (3855 E. Market Street, Warren OH), where Pastor Myron D. Daum will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the cremation.

Condolences sent to the family at www.carlwhall.com

