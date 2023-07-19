WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary K. Grayson, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 5, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis E. Stroup and the late Catherine M. (Simonis) Stroup.

Rosemary was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

She worked at JCPenney for 20 years.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society for many years.

Rosemary was also a member of Trumbull County Genealogical Society, Trumbull County League of Women’s Voters and Our Blessed Mothers Rosary Markers.

Rosemary loved being with her family at holiday gatherings and on vacations. She enjoyed family genealogy, sewing, quilting, painting, crafting, gardening and general mischief.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Paul) Pepper of Amboy, Washington; son, Randall (Laura) Grayson of Mecca, Ohio; brother, Ronald E. Stroup; granddaughter, Jennifer Grayson of Brecksville, Ohio; grandson, AJ Grayson of Westfield, New York and great-granddaughter, Josephine Wajda-Grayson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Grayson; son, Jeffrey Grayson and brother, Edward Stroup.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish, where Fr. Stafford will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to OLRM International Our Lady’s Rosary Makers, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

