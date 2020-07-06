Rosemary Culver, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Culver, 75, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 27, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Salway and the late Eleanor (Devine) Salway.

Rosemary was a member of Moose Club in Cortland.

She loved sitting on her swing, spending time with her grandchildren and being pampered.

She is survived by her sons, Albert J. (Tamra) Culver, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Joe Allen (Edna) Culver of Niles, Ohio and Billy Joe (Lisa Priddy) Culver of Bristolville, Ohio; siblings, Clarence (Sue) Salway, Joanne (Ronald) Rabich, Jennie Garvin, Terri (Salway) Thorton, Robin (Tom) Hartman, Becky (Frank) Wright and Robert “Bobby” (Sandra) Salway; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Culver, Sr.; daughter, Brenda Culver; sister, Lizzie (Bill) Culver, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, July 10 at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

Rosemary will be laid to rest next to her husband in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.