NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roselma “Rose” McFarland, 86, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 31, 1936, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gilbert Vernon Long and the late Virginia E. (Moore) Long.

Roselma worked in the kitchen at Rockwell International and also owned and operated apartment buildings with her husband for 25 years. She loved Bingo, game nights with family and friends, fishing, antique boat shows, family picnics at the pool with her kids and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Raymond McFarland of Newton Falls, Ohio; daughters, Chloeann (Jim) Diegan of Newton Falls, Ohio and Cindy Park of Newton Falls, Ohio and Barbara (Joe) Ruggieri of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda (Melvin) Tenney, Kevin (Laura) McFarland, Matthew and Katie Ruggieri and Abigail Horton; and brother, Bill Long of Newton Falls, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Paul McFarland; brothers, Gilbert, Jack and Bob Long; sisters, Chloeann Smith and Carol Hayden; and son-in-law, Steve Park.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

