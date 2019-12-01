Rose Marie Duchnak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Duchnak, 92, of Warren, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 17, 1927 in Manhattan, New York, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Kopriva) Roca.

Rose was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed at Trumbull Lamp for 30 years.

She was a member of American Legion, Amvets, Civilian Conservation Corp. Alumni and VFW #1090 and Army Navy #426.

Rose enjoyed camping, crossword puzzles, casinos, fishing, traveling and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, John Paul (Linda) Duchnak of Niles, Ohio, Barbara (John) Gray of Warren, Ohio and Jacqueline Zandarski of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Brian (Katie) Duchnak; granddaughter, Amanda (Dustin) Lindsay and great-grandsons, Nicholas John Duchnak and Joseph Thomas Duchnak.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Duchnak; brother, Richard Roca and sister, Rita Genetta.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.