Rose Marie DiCenso, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie DiCenso, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 2, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Pasquale Ognibene and Rose (Lapiccirella) Ognibene.

Rose attended St. Mary’s High School and furthered her education at Joe Long’s School of Cosmetology and was self-employed for 30 years as a hairdresser.

The “best mom”, Rose, was always fun to be with, a great cook and a loving and caring grandmother. For over 50 years she vacationed with the entire family, especially her grandchildren, who refused to go without her. She was a strong woman who imparted that strength to her children and supported them in all facets of life. She loved to celebrate life everyday, especially playing cards with her great-grandchildren who adored her. Life will not be the same without her. Rose Marie’s gentle spirit, zest for life and beautiful smile will be sorely missed.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Dianna M. (Daniel) Hereda of Hudson, Ohio and Patsy A. (Gary) Anderson of Howland, Ohio; her loving grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Pegg, Frank (Tiffany) Hereda, Danielle (Mark) Wilcox and Matthew Anderson and beloved great-grandchildren, Isabella and Gabrielle Wilcox, Mason and Mia Pegg, Kristian Anderson and Hudson Hereda. She is also survived by her sister, Patty (Frank) Cannell of Howland, Ohio and brother, Jay Ognibene of Warren, Ohio.

She will be remembered always and joins her husband, Frank, who preceded her to Heaven along with her mother and father, Patsy and Rose Ognibene.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at St. James Church, where Fr. Christopher Cicero will officiate.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

