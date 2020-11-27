Rosalie V. “Vickie” Ricketts, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie V. “Vickie” Ricketts, 63, of Warren, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Vickie was born June 13, 1957 in Attica, Indiana, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Solomon.

She earned an Associate degree in Culinary Arts and was employed as a cook for several years.

Vickie is survived by her three children, James J. Hillard, Leslie C. Hillard and Karen R. Johnson, all of Warren; a brother, Don Solomon of Utah; two sisters; Mary Solomon of Indiana and Jody Solomon of Maryland and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James W. Hillard; her second husband, Danny Ricketts and two brothers, Bobby and Paul Solomon.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Ricketts are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

