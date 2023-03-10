CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalee L. Fess, 84, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born December 11, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Phil Bettiker and Margaret (Chamberlin) Bettiker.

Rosalee enjoyed going to SCOPE, watching Judge Judy, Pit Bulls and Parolees, playing cards, plants and gardening, chair yoga, cats but especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Cutlip of Howland, Ohio and Rhonda (Mark) Bever of Warren, Ohio; sons, Randy Cole and Rick Cole, both of Warren, Ohio; niece, Renea Ann Miles of Cortland, Ohio;nephew, Brian Miles of Park City, Kansas, both whom she helped to raise; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Fess and sister, Rita Ann Miles.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

