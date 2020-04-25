Rosa Lee Ramsey, Johnston, Ohio

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa Lee Ramsey, 64, of Johnston, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Her battle with ALS came to an end as she gained her heavenly wings. She is standing without assistance with her Godly Father on one side and her earthly father on the other as she dances to her own live Elvis concert.

Rosa Lee was born December 28, 1954 in Del Rio, Texas to Rufus and Dorothy (Knapp) Roberts. Rosa Lee lived most of her life in Johnson Township, though her roots lived on through her love of the Dallas Cowboys. She graduated from Maplewood High School in 1973.

Rosa Lee worked for Lexington Connector Seals for 29 years. She then obtained an accounting degree to supplement her income as a full-time aide at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She loved the nurses she worked with as well as the patients she had the privilege of caring for. Her love and compassion toward others greatly contributed to the patients’ recovery process.

God and family were Rosa Lee’s greatest passions. Her desire was to be used by the Lord even through her weakness. Her daily prayer was “May my life be a living sacrifice of love and action for Your honor.” Throughout her struggle with ALS, Rosa Lee embraced the hopeful truth that “The pain you have been feeling cannot compare to the joy that is coming” (Romans 8:18).

Rosa Lee’s children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. “My children are the reason I laugh, smile and want to get up every morning.” She adored spending time with her family and being Grammy to her beloved Gage, Andrew, Colton and Mila. The legacy of her beautiful spirit and passion for the Lord will live on through them.

Rosa Lee was a member of the Morgandale Church of the Nazarene for well over 50 years. While attending, she served in numerous roles such as teen quiz director, Sunday school teacher, board member and treasurer. Here she would also find great joy in singing with several groups through the years and playing piano for worship.

Rosa Lee is survived by her mother, Dorothy (Knapp) Roberts; four children, Beau (Alisa) Ramsey, Cody (Leathyr) Ramsey, Kaitlyn Ramsey and Cordell Ramsey; four grandchildren, Gage and Andrew Ramsey, Colton Meinke and Mila Ramsey; a sister, Rayetta (Robin) Rae and two brothers, Darell (Karen) Roberts and Ron Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Roberts and sister, Dianna Roberts.

A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Rae officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Interment will be in Johnson Cemetery, Johnson Township, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Morgandale Church of the Nazarene in Warren, Ohio.

