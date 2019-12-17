Rory “Coach” Glenn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rory Edward “Roy”, “Coach” Glenn, 63, passed away at his home on Friday, December 13, 2019.



Rory was born on July 31, 1956. The son of the late Donald Glenn, Sr. and Georgeanna (Gardner) Anthonsen.



He attended Warren G Harding High School.



After high school, he worked for the City of Warren and then pursued a career in the printing business and worked for Superior Printing Company and had obtained his Journeyman’s Printer’s card.

Rory loved all Cleveland sports, loved to laugh and reminisce with his siblings and will be deeply missed by friends and family alike.

He leaves behind his sons, Robert “Bobby” (Kytte) Glenn, Joseph “Joey” Glenn; two sisters, Marsha (Tom) Lepola, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Thora (Tim) Frederick of Warren; three brothers, Kelley (Christine) Glenn of Niles, Donald Glenn, Jr. of Florida and John (JoAnn) Glenn of Jacksonville, Florida; nieces and nephews, Rachael, Kaitlin, Danielle, Darren and Darnell; two grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Jayden and Sade, best friend Mamie and his beloved dog, Meatball.



Rory was preceded in death by his father, Donald Glenn, Sr.; mother, Georgeanna Gardner Anthonsen; stepfather, Bob Anthonsen; wife of 20 years, Brenda L. Armistead and brother, Barry Glenn.

Per Rory’s request, there will be no services.

A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family to help defray burial costs.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

